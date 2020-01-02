Eramo, Hillies roll
Maren Eramo won the vault (9.2), bars (9.4), beam (9.4) and all-around (36.4) as Haverhill topped Andover 137.15-134.8. Kayleigh Durant added a victory in the floor exercise (8.85) for the Hillies, who set a team record for points in a meet, according to coach Melanie Tarbox.
Twin terrors
Matt Crowley scored a career-high 14 points, and twin brother Derek Crowley added 14 points of his own as Pelham topped Hollis-Brookline 47-42.
Khalil’s career night
Dylan Khalil scored a career-high 28 points, leading Sanborn to a 65-55 win over John Stark. Tavante Thornton added 14 points for the winners.
Big goal for Maietta
Sam Maietta scored the game-tying goal with 0:26 left, and Salem played Trinity to a 2-2 draw. Ryan Allard added the other goal for the Blue Devils (4-1-1).
Davila leads huge win
Jonathon Davila rallied for a pin in 4:43 at 145 points to help Andover top Chelmsford 49-27, the first win in program history over the Lions, according to Golden Warriors coach Mike Bolduc. Connor Sheehan (182 pounds) and Yaya Maita (220 pounds) each added key pins for the winners.
Fagan heats up
Cole Fagan scored a goal and added four assists as North Andover rolled past Wayland 9-2.
Newcomers pitch in
First year varsity wrestlers Dan Guzman, Nick Notenboom and Corey Bard all had pins in the final three weight classes as Methuen as Methuen nipped Billerica in a thriller, 40-39. Dom DeMaio turned a close match into a pin at 152.
