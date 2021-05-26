Owen triple winner
Molly Owen had a day to remember by sweeping the throws, including a big 113-10 in the javelin, as Haverhill rolled to a 100-32 win over Methuen. Meghan Dellea and Ivy Ackerman went 1-2 in both hurdles events. Methuen’s Lauren Schena had a breakthrough in the 800.
Buscema on fire
Connor Buscema had 19 kills, four aces and nine digs and Brian Wrenn added nine digs as Haverhill volleyball swept Billerica.
Doyle dominates
Liam Doyle allowed just two hit and struck out 12 in a complete game as Pinkerton avenged its second loss of the season by beating Londonderry 3-0. Thomas Rioux had two hits and drove in a run.
Gleason plates three
Winning pitcher Zach Gleason delivered three RBIs and Konrad Parker was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored as Timberlane cruised past Spaulding 8-2.
Drew it up
Haverhill broke into the win column, downing Methuen 87-42. Drew Roberts won the triple jump, 400, and anchored the winning 4x400 relay. Connor Firek won the sprints (11.1/22.3). Methuen’s Andrew Wannaphong shined.
Foster soars
In an easy win over Lowell, Andover’s Olivia Foster (10-0, pole vault), Sara Folan (120-1, javelin) and Peyton Levental (3 sprint wins) all shined.
Still unbeaten
In a battle of 3-0 squads, North Andover beat Central Catholic, 94-51. Peter Martel, Will Gossman and Andrey Sorokin were all double winners. Martel had a huge anchor leg to win a thriller in the 4x100. Central’s Dominic Tritto won three individual events.
Double Hanson trouble
Payton Hanson drove in two runs and scored two more and Brooke Hanson was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored as Sanborn held off Pelham 14-13. Christina Louh drove in five runs for the Pythons.
Undefeated Jags
The Windham boys volleyball team finished the regular season undefeated (13-0) with a sweep of Keene. Jeff Draper had 12 kills and three blocks for the Jaguars and Braeden Manti served six aces.
Kendall Show
Kendall Morrill’s seven goals lifted Timberlane to a 13-6 win over Spaulding. Lily Brien added her first varsity goal.
Freshmen surging
Timberlane freshman Katherine O’Leary was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and classmate Alexa Salafia was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, but the Owls lost to Spaulding 8-4.
Cole in control
Cole Constantine had a double, a triple and scored two runs as Windham topped Salem 8-1. Joey Blair and Keegan Parke each drove in two runs for the winners.
