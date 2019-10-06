DiPietro, Central upend Methuen
Maddie DiPietro scored twice as Central Catholic field hockey dealt Methuen its first loss of the season, 4-1 on Sunday. Hannah Cuff and Caitlin Finneran each added a goal for the Raiders (5-2-4). Kaia Hollingsworth scored for the Rangers (7-1-3).
Freshman fantastic
Freshman Alex Gagnon scored both Pelham goals in a 2-1 victory over Souhegan on Saturday. Greg Nicholls made nine saves in the win.
