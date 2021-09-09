Sophs lead way
Sophomores Alison McGonagle had 12 kills and classmate Corrine Morrison had 13 assists as Timberlane sweot Winnacunnet in volleyball.
Knights drop opener
Playing their first game since October of 2019, the Northern Essex men’s soccer team dropped a 3-1 non-conference affair to Southern Maine Community College. Danny Mayombwe scored for the Knights. Haverhill’s Jon Chasse played well in goal.
Fast Freddy
Freddy Coleman won by 33 seconds (15:55, 2.86 miles) to spark Methuen past Chlelmsford, 24-33, in its opener. Liam Doherty took third and Michael Soucy fifth for MHS.
Scalding start
Methuen senior Miana Caraballo won by 78 seconds on her home course (personal best 17:53, 2.86 miles) in a season opening win over Chelmsford. Emily Charest took third and Alyssa Rosano fourth.
Simonds, Downer roll
Finleigh Simonds was the winner (19:36, 2.89 miles), Lauren Downer took third and Brynne LeCours was fourth to power Haverhill in a season-opening 25-30 win over Lowell.
Race to wire
Owen Carlton won the race by three seconds and powered Greater Lawrence to a season-opening 25-30 win over Essex Tech. Marcos Oliveri placed third.
Porter’s pars
Sophomore Gardner Porter finished with three straight pars for a comeback 1-up win. That highlighted Andover’s 13-7 season-opening win over Central Catholic.
