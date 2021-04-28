Still unbeaten
Jeff Draper had 13 kills and Jared Stivala added 11 as Windham stayed unbeaten (4-0) in volleyball with a 3-1 win over Bishop Guertin.
Lots of Lucas
Lucas Lizotte had 27 assists and an impressive 10 aces, including for the last point of the match, as Pinkerton edged Timberlane in five games.
Six for Lamphere
Ali Lamphere had the equal of two hat tricks with six goals and Abby Jowett added five goals as Pinkerton routed Merrimack 17-2 in girls lacrosse.
Big meet for Jags
Windham had a big day in boys track in a cluster non-scoring meet at Merrimack. Jackson Bomba led the way, winning both the 110 (16.15) and 300 hurdles (45.55) while Michael Killian (2:04.31) and Rohan Rai (1,600) were first in the 800 and 1,600 meters and were on the winning 4x400 relay along with Landon Neal and Quinn Cerami, who went 2-3 in the 100 meters. Also, Curtis Shattuck was first in the long jump.
Fleming shines
In a non-scoring meet with Windham and Bishop Guertin at Merrimack, Pinkerton’s Ben Fleming had a big day, winning the 100 and 200 meters and anchoring the winning 4x100 relay. Also for the Astros, Alex LeBlanc won the 400 meters (54.36), Jake Spezzaherri (also on the 4x100 relay) was first in the high jump and George Nigro was the shot put winner (40-4).
School record
In a cluster meet at Merrimack, with no team scores held, Pinkerton sophomore Briana Danis set a Pinkerton school record in the discus with 113-3, beating the old mark of 112-5 set by Cara Gibbons in 1985. Also for the Astros, junior Jadyn Smith set new season best marks in the high jump (4-8) and 300 hurdles (52.21). Senior captain Samantha Franks set a season record in the javelin with 88 feet and the freshmen duo of Ginia Rufo and Tess Silva ran a smartly paced 3200-meter race close together finishing in 12:18 and 12:22 respectively. In addition, Jordan Wheaton won both the 100 and 300 hurdles for Pinkerton and Alyssa Rzasa and Briana Danis were first in the shot put and discus.
Four hat tricks
Maria Killian, Morgan Ross, Bella Connelly and Paige DeVries all had hat tricks as Windham crushed Kingswood 18-3 in girls lacrosse.
Astros take off
Kyle Michaud was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and scored three times and Reilly Beaulieu was 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs in Pinkerton’s 14-4 defeat of Merrimack. Liam Doyle was the winning pitcher, recording nine strikeouts.
No-hit romp
Westin Lippold tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10, and Cole Constantine and Keegan Parke both had homers as Windham crushed Spaulding 10-0.
Hot Salem bats
Sam Maietta was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Adan Ayala had a home run and scored three runs as Salem ripped Exeter 13-3 in five innings. Ryan Allard was the winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.