Hurley at the buzzer
Angelica Hurley made a lay-up at the buzzer to give Pentucket girls basketball a thrilling 36-34 win over Tewksbury in Sunday’s MIAA Endowment Game. Arielle Cleveland led the Sachems with 15 points and Hurley finished with 13, including the game-winning basket.
Barron leads the way
Olivia Barron scored 15 points and Methuen cruised past Framingham 52-34.
Scott leads Astros
Jonathan Scott rolled impressive games of 135 and 132, Colby Wong added a 176 and 153 and Lance Lemieux tallied a 169 and 179 to lead Pinkerton bowling against Stevens and Souhegan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.