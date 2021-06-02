Jowett, Pinkerton advance to semis
Abby Jowett scored five goals and added five assists as Pinkerton beat archrival Londonderry 15-11 in the New Hampshire Division 1 quarterfinals. Amy Quigley added five goals of her own, and Ali Lamphere chipped in with four tallies for the Astros, who will take on Bedford on Saturday (5 p.m.)
Perfect 10
Eric George scored a whopping 10 goals as Timberlane crushed Alvirne 18-2 in the Division 1 first round. The Owls will next host Hollis-Brookline Saturday (5 p.m.)
Windham earns championship bid
Carolyn Wang won No. 2 singles (8-4), Cameron Livingstone took No. 3 singles (8-4) and they teamed to win No. 2 doubles (9-8) as Windham beat Portsmouth 6-3 in the New Hampshire Division 2 semifinals. Jess Thibodeau won top singles for the Jaguars, who will play for the championship on Friday (4 p.m.) at Dover High School.
Awesome Ava
Sophomore Ava McNamara was 4 for 4 with a home run, scored twice and drove in a pair as Salem opened Division 1 tourney action with a 9-4 win over Timberlane. The Blue Devils will be at Londonderry Saturday at 4 p.m.
Jags keep rolling
Maria Killian scored six goals and Windham surged past Timberlane 17-2 in the Division 1 preliminary round. Morgan Ross added three goals for the Jaguars, who will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Large Champs
North Andover boys track raced past Methuen to finish the dual meet season at 5-0 and claim the MVC Large title. Mason Semaniuk won the shot and discus while Will Gossman threw the javelin a school record 169-0, beating Scott Driscoll’s 161-8 from 2005. Methuen’s Henry Rosa swept the sprints.
Roy the hero
Patrick Roy scored with 8.7 seconds left and North Andover beat Andover, 8-7. Jack and Steven Ferullo each had three goals in the win.
Moses the difference
Connor Moses was a triple winner and the difference in the meet as Andover held off Haverhill, 76-68. Connor Firek and Nata Vigo Catala shined for HHS.
Soaring Freund
North Andover girls track beat Methuen to improve to 5-0. Among the Knight highlights were Jane Freund’s 9-0 pole vault and Ainsley Chittick 89-0 javelin. Methuen’s Brianna Aigbogum in taking the 200.
Dynamic duo
Alicia Habib and Alyssa Michel accounted for all five of Whittier’s hits in a 3-2 win over Northeast. Habib scored twice and Michel had two RBIs as the unbeaten Wildcats (7-0) scored the decisive run in the seventh in their toughest game to date.
Pitchers’ duel
North Andover’s Brigid Gaffny got the best of Andover’s Jackie Giordano in a pitchers’ duel as the Knights prevailed, 3-2. Gaffny fanned seven and didn’t give up an earned run. The Knights scored the winner in the top of the 7th. Gaffney doubled and Maria Mangiameli plated her sister, courtesy runner Jessie Mangiameli, who was making her varsity debut.
Dion Twins
The Dion twins Ainsley (5) and Kelcey (3) combined for eight goals and Priscilla Murray had five saves as North Andover girls lacrosse dominated the second half for a 15-8 win over Andover.
McKinnon nets seven
Will McKinnon scored seven goals and David Rizzo added three tallies as Methuen beat Lowell 14-8.
On to semis
Pelham girls lacrosse shaded Campbell, 8-6, in the Division 3 quarters. Emma Beanland tallied 5 goals and Lizzy Hodge stopped 12 shots.
Pelham loses no-hitter
Austyn Kump fired a no-hitter as Hollis-Brookline ousted Pelham softball in the Division 2 prelims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.