Pythons rally
Souhegan led 38-37 after 3, but Pelham pulled out the 51-43 win behind Jasmine Becotte (18 points), Megan Molettierri (10) and Tallie Carney (9).
Jags storm back
Windham rallied from an 8-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat Salem in overtime 53-43. Sarah Dempsey scored 28 points and was 12-for-12 from the line. Livi Tsetsilas (10 points) also came up big late.
Fabulous Fortin
Windham beat Salem, 66-48. For the Jaguars, sophomore George Fortin had his first career start and had career highs of 13 points and 14 rebounds. Joey DaSilva added 19 points and Jack St. Hilaire 13. Salem sophomore Phil Melo (15 points) shined.
Underclass trio
North Andover finished its season with a MVC Divsiion 2 Cup consolation win, drubbing Lowell, 59-23. Underclassmen Hannah Martin scored 17 points, Katie Robie 13 and Maeve Gaffny 10.
HPNA cruises
HPNA got a hat trick from Kaitlyn Bush and Shelby Nassar scored twice in a 7-1 victory over Central Catholic.
Sachems roll
Pentucket’s girls rolled to a 48-28 victory over Lynnfield in the CAL semifinals. Arielle Cleveland had a pair of 3-pointers and 12 points to lead the way for the Sachems (11-1).
