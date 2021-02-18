Tardugno, Tierney end season strong
Stephanie Tardugno scored a team-high 18 points, and Kaitlyn Tierney added 15 points as Methuen ended its season with a bang, beating Lowell 52-38 in an MVC Cup consolation game.
Rangers rally
Owen Kneeland scored an outstanding shorthanded goal to cut Methuen’s deficit to just one in the third, and defenseman Cam Hutchings tallied his first varsity goal to tie the game and send it to overtime. But the Rangers ended up falling in overtime to Billerica, 5-4.
Redemption for Sachems
Pentucket girls basketball gained redemption for its lone regular season loss, defeating Newburyport 34-23 in the finals of the CAL Kinney tournament. Mackenzie Currie led the Sachems (11-1) with 11 points and Arielle Cleveland added 10 points.
Brother power
Dylan Khalil erupted for 30 points, including five 3-pointers, and little brother Jarden Khalil chipped in with 11 points as Sanborn beat Campbell 65-54.
Pythons hold on
Jasmine Becotte scored a team-best 17 points and Tallie Carney added 14 points as Pelham held off Goffstown 54-53. Maddie Allard led the Pythons’ defense.
Emerson on fire
Salem’s Sydney Emerson scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, but the Blue Devils dropped a 51-48 heartbreaker to Nashua North.
Dumont, Pythons roll
Jake Dumont hit six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points as Pelham jumped out to a 21-point first quarter lead and rolled to a 75-40 win over Souhegan. Jake McGlinchey added 15 points while Zach Jones grabbed 11 rebounds for the unbeaten Pythons (11-0).
