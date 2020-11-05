Still unbeaten
Jada Burdier had nine aces to go along with eight kills as Haverhill’s volleyball team remained unbeaten (6-0) with a sweep of Andover.
Caraballo reigns
Miana Caraballo was the overall winner (16:12.7, 2.7 miles) and Alyssa Rosano placed fifth overall. It wasn’t quite enough as Billerica girls cross country beat Methuen 24-31.
Easy victory
Caitlin Finneran, Rianna Lembo and Brooke Jankowski scored as Central Catholic field hockey blanked Lowell 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.