Winning Wheaton
Jordan Wheaton swept the hurdles and won the high jump as Pinkerton’s girls overwhelmed Goffstown and Windham (101-23-17) in a tri-meet.
Triple winners
Jackson Bomba won the 100 and both hurdles and Curtis Shattuck won the javelin in addition to sweeping the horizontal jumps as Windham’s boys had an impressive win over Pinkerton (67-41) in a tri-meet that included Goffstown. Also, Rohan Rai had an impressive winning time of 9:18.65 for the Jaguars in the 3,200.
Much of Morrill
Kendall Morrill scored six goals as Timberlane crushed Alvirne in girls lacrosse, 15-1.
Captain clinches
Up by two points, captain Branson Lavasta got a pin at heavyweight to clinch Lawrence’s 41-33 win over Chelmsford.
Hillies repeat
Haverhill continues to get good pitching and it resulted in a 7-3 win over North Andover for its second straight win in two days over the Knights. Olivia DeCicco and Sicily DiDomenico combined for a 1-hitter and both had an RBI. DeCicco had three hits.in the win.
Potent Polansky
Ben Polansky won a close one at first singles, 7-5, 7-6, and that was the difference for North Andover in a 3-2 win over Central Catholic.
Still rolling
Central Catholic’s wrestling team continued to steamroll the opposition, routing Billerica 54-12 despite having four no contests because Billerica was shorthanded. Freshmen Nate Blanchette and Brandon D’Agostino remained unbeaten for the Raiders (4-0).
Warrior comeback
Down 30-0, Andover’s wrestling team won the next seven weight classes and defeated Tewksbury 42-33. Max McNeeley started it all with a first period pin at 145 pounds.
Walk-off homer
Sophomore Shaelyn Hinton blasted a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to lift Pelham past Souhegan, 8-6.
Thomas Terrific
Pinkerton beat Goffstown 12-2 in six innings. Thomas Rioux went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs, Cole Yennaco had two hits and two runs, and Jacob Albert stole three bases and scored three times.
Lippold masterpiece
Lefty Westin Lippold fired a 4-hitter, struck out 12 and walked only one as Windham blanked Exeter, 9-0. Lippold and Keegan Parke both drove in two runs.
First things first
Brooke Cedorchuk, Hannah Jordan, Haley Carver, Meredith Shattuck and Lauren Adams scored their first ever varsity goals and Andover girls lacrosse defeated Haverhill 14-6. Katrina Savvas had three for the Hillies.
Teberio dominates
Anthony Teberio fanned eight and gave up just two hits as Andover beat Tewksbury, 11-1, in five innings. Nolan Schirmer, Chase Lembo and P.J. Reming each drove in two runs.
Jaguars roar
Larissa Piessens had a home run and drove in six runs with her three hits and Cami Belair scored five runs as Windham drilled 21 hits in a 21-8 win over Exeter.
Rangers roll
Katelyn Wojtowicz and Marie-Maxine Metivier rolled at No. 2 and No. 3 singles and unbeaten Methuen (6-0) downed Notre Dame-Tyngsboro, 4-1.
Power surge
Adi Runge got the win in relief and she and Olivia Mason hammered back to back over-the-fence home runs as Pinkerton softball shaded Goffstown.
Busy Buscema
Connor Buscema had 23 kills to lead the way and also led Haverhill in blocks and digs in a 3-1 win over North Andover.
Corliss leads NA
Sean Corliss (3-for-4, 2 RBI) and Aiden Lynch (2 hits, 2 runs) helped power North Andover to a 7-2 win over Haverhill. Brett Dunham and Brenden Holland (win in relief) combined on a 5-hitter.
Fox(y) win
Katie Fox had a solo home run and scored the winning run in the 11th as Central Catholic outlasted Billerica 4-3 in 11 innings. Brianna John also had a solo homer for the Raiders.
Great Graham!
Emily Graham scattered four hits for the win and drove in six runs on three hits as Whittier overwhelmed Greater Lawrence 24-5 in softball. Alyssa Michel and Alicia Habib also had three hits with Habil smacking a home run.
Fab Frosh
North Andover freshmen Alekhya Paripally and Jocelyn Jankowski won their varsity debut 6-0, 6-3 at second doubles. They helped the Knights top Haverhill, 4-1
Big Mac Attack
Addison Lucier had four hits and two RBIs and Ava McNamara contributed three hits, two runs and four RBIs as Salem softball tripped Timberlane, 9-3.
Melendez no-hitter
Sophomore Francisco Melendez fired a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks as Central blanked Billerica, 4-0. Kyle Espinola had three hits and Charlie Antonopoulos two RBIs.
Wild win
Salem scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh and scored the game-winner on a hit-batsman to beat Timberlane, 6-5. Ryan Allard and Ada Ayala both had three hits and two runs in the win. Timberlane’s Matthew Mazur was 3 for 3 with 3 RBI.
