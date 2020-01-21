Hillies qualify
The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls clinched a playoff spot with a 4-2 win over Reading. HPNA (9-0-2), led by Morgan Whitlocks’ two goals and an assist, showed some of its best balance of the season as three different players scored and seven different players assisted.
Big win for ‘Cats
Whittier Tech’s girls handed Northeast just its second loss of the season in impressive fashion, 57-39, as Grace Efosa poured in 28 points and Aleyah Talley added 15. Freshman Linda Bullis and Daniel Lear each had four steals for the Wildcats (8-3).
Iwanicki on fire
Andover’s Rawson Iwanicki is really hitting his stride for the St. John’s Prep wrestling team. After beating two ranked wrestlers last Saturday, the freshman 138-pounder defeated No. 3-rated Liam McAveny 7-3 Monday as the Prep won four times to improve to 23-0-1 on the year.
Currie breaks out
Junior MacKenzie Currie scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Pentucket girls over Newburyport 38-30. The Sachems (10-1) are missing Arielle Cleveland, who is out with an ankle injury, and Megan Reading, who is lost for the season with a knee injury.
Kelly leads Raiders
Meagan Kelly won three events and was the all-around winner as Central Catholic clipped Dracut.
