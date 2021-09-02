Defense leads Astros

Landan Villenueve scored the game’s lone goal, and a defense led by Adam Freiburger, Noah Sands, Reilly Beaulieu and Ryan Dvelbis made it stand up as Pinkerton beat Merrimack 1-0

Husson scores hat trick

Max Husson scored his first career hat trick and Ben Green and Kevin Brooks each scored their first varsity goal as defending state champion Windham crushed Goffstown 7-1.

Breakthrough day

Freshman Lilly Grosky and sophomore Sophia Sayers each scored their first varsity goal as Timberlane surged past Manchester Memorial 8-5. Twins Bella Keogh (3 goals) and Sophia Keogh (2 goals) also had big days. 

 

