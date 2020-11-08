Doherty delivers
Methuen cross country beat Chelmsford, 25-31. It was the Rangers’ first win over the Lions since 2014. Coach Kevin Alliette said it was “a breakthrough race for sophomore Liam Doherty,” who placed seventh. The top Ranger was Freddy Coleman, who took second just behind Lions star Aidan Hennessey (15:26.3 to 15:26.9).
Thornton shines in finale
T.J. Thornton had a brilliant game with 16 carries for 156 yards including a 94-yard touchdown run but Sanborn lost its season finale to Pembroke 20-6.
Thornton was the show for the Indians, who finished up at 0-7. He had 156 of the club’s 185 yards of offense. Pembroke improved to 4-2.
Melia shines
Megan Melia was a force on defense, Natalia Fiato had a goal and a pretty assist, and Miralys Morales also scored as Methuen field hockey shaded Haverhill, 2-1. Brenna Corcoran had the Hillie goal.
Hillies stay perfect
Jada Burdier scored team-highs in kills (14) and digs (21) as Haverhill improved to 8-0 with a 3-0 victory over Lowell, its second in two days over the Red Raiders.
Goodness, Gervais
Grace Gervais was everywhere with three goals and two assists as Central Catholic dumped Tewksbury in field hockey, 7-2.
