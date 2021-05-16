Lucky 7 for Drouin
Hunter Drouin poured in 7 goals to fuel Pinkerton to an easy 14-4 victory over Concord.
Big Blue rolling
The Phillips Academy baseball team remained unbeaten (12-0), sweeping Winchendon 5-0 and 7-1. In the opener, North Andover’s Matt Sapienza threw a 4-hitter, striking out 10.
‘Grand’ Buckley
Phillips Academy sophomore Kiley Buckley of Methuen was a terror with runners on base, driving in a whopping eight runs on three hits that included a grand slam and a 2-run homer as surging Phillips Academy routed Phillips Exeter, 19-3. Fallon O’Connor and Evalyn Lee also had three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Hurdling Plante
Junior Emily Plante won both the 100 and 300 hurdles to pace Salem over Merrimack, 72-63.
First win ever
Whittier Tech’s girls lacrosse team won its first-ever varsity game, in four years of competition, defeating Northeast 11-8. Sophomore twins Sammy and Hannah Azzari scored three goals each and freshman Liz Deacon also had a hat trick.
Much of Michel
Alyssa Michel continued her hot start to the season with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in Whittier’s 8-0 win over Essex Tech. Emily Graham scattered four hits and struck out nine against her former teammates for the win.
Windham 18, Pelham 3
Sophomore Cole Constantine had a home run and three RBIs and Owen Larouco had three hits, three hits and scored twice to pace Windham to an 18-3 thrashing of Pelham.
10-run inning
Windham scored all 10 of its runs in the sixth inning in a shutout defeat of Pelham. Cami Belair went 4 for 5, Larissa Piessens stroked a solo homer and Kerrin Fitzgerald went to the opposite field for a 3-run homer for the Jaguars.
Four for Rubio
Emily Rubio set personal bests on the way to winning the long jump (16-6), high jump (5-4) and 400 hurdles (69.9, hand-timed PR) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay as Pentucket crushed Ipswich 103-38.
Tough in defeat
Olivia DeCicco gave up just four hits and struck out nine, and also had three of Haverhill’s nine hits, but Tewksbury scored in the eighth inning for the 3-0 victory.
Knights clinch it
Sophomore Brendon Garcia got his first varsity win with a pin at 152 and Tommy Cox clinched it by avoiding a pin at 182 as North Andover edged Lawrence 42-39 — its first win over the Lancers in three years.
Match of the night
Central Catholic’s wrestling team continues to roll, whipping Andover 60-12. In the match of the day, freshman Brandon D’Agostino bumped up a weight to 182 and defeated standout Sean Ballou, 8-6.
Bounce-back win
Starter Ryan Cloutier (7 strikeouts) and Tyler Normandie combined to scatter six hits over seven innings and Central Catholic shook off Thursday’s comeback loss to beat Andover 2-1. George Chaya had two hits for the Raiders.
Astros soar at plate
Pinkerton smashed the ball in a 15-2 defeat of Bedford. Samantha Donovan had a double, triple, three RBIs and was one of four players for the Astros (10-2) with three hits.
Four apiece
Kelcey Dion and Lexi Swartz each scored four goals as North Andover topped Billerica 18-7.
Ayala red hot
Adan Ayala was 3 for 4 with two doubles and scored twice to help Salem roll past Dover 7-2. Ryan Gomez struck out seven in a complete-game victory.
