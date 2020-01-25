Revenge win
Led by a near triple-double from Grace Efosa (28 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts), Whittier took down Shawsheen, which crushed the Wildcats by 30 in the first game of the season, 66-52. Aliyah Talley (22 points) continued her hot streak, and Rachel McGrath grabbed 12 boards for the Wildcats (10-3).
Dumont nails ‘em
Jake Dumont sank seven 3-pointers and tied a career high with 23 points as Pelham used a big second half to surge past Kingswoor, 77-67, improving the Pythons to 7-1.
Goris: Mr. Clutch
Brandon Goris scored the last nine points of the game as Lawrence (11-3) held off Billerica, 77-73. Goris finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists while Jeremiah Melendez chipped in with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Knights’ balance
Four players scored between nine and 17 points, led by Norah Connors, as North Andover disposed of Dracut, 68-60.
Central stunned
Lowly Tewksbury (now 2-9) outscored Central Catholic 15-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 48-47 victory. Xavier Mckenzie led the Raiders (9-4) with 21 points.
Redord-setting Knights
Kasey Burke swept every event and North Andover scored a school-record 138.15 points to beat Andover.
Knights” 4th straight
Aidan Heim had another solid game with 13 points and 7 rebounds as North Andover won its fourth straight, 61-45 over Dracut.
Free throws pay
Sarah Dempsey shot 8 for 9 from the free throw line, including 5 for 6 in the fourth quarter to help Windham hold on for a 34-33 win over Alvirne. Dempsey finished with 14 points.
Owls with huge win
Timberlane’s boys outscored Dover 22-3 in a near flawless third quarter and went on to defeat a strong Dover club, 62-52. Kyle Ventola had a career-high 22 points to lead the way while junior Bob Olson was everywhere with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Sophomore point guard Sean Chanakira had two big 3-pointers and 12 points.
“That’s as good a win as we’ve had in several years,” said Timberlane coach Jeff Baumann. “We were on fire in the second half and we had great crowd support.”
Freund 2nd
Jane Freund placed second overall and Mia Muse placed 12th North Andover went 2-0 in girls North Shore skiing action.
Raiders rally late
Central Catholic’s girls won their eighth straight game, but it wasn’t easy, pulling away slightly in the fouth quarter for a 37-32 win over Tewksbury. Nadeshka Bridgewater was the lone player in double figures for the Raiders (11-1) with 11 points.
Pentucket rolls on
Mackenzie Currie reached double figures for the third straight game with 10 points, Angelina Yacubacci had 16 points and six assists and Angelica Hurley added 11 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists as Pentucket (11-1) rolled past North Reading, 57-34.
Houghton paces romp
Led by Madison Houghton’s 18 points, Sanborn’s girls zoomed to a 36-14 lead over Milford on their way to a lopsided 63-31 victory.
One-two punch
Freshman Lewis Garcia scored 28 points and senior Jeremiah Mejia pumped in 27 to power Greater Lawrence to an impressive 83-74 victory over Mystic Valley.
