Scharneck’s big day
Cailyn Scharneck scored a career-high 10 points, tied with two teammates for the team-high, as Central Catholic beat Tewksbury 44-36. Ashley Dinges added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the winners.
Knights win pair
Led by Segev Moritz, who was sixth overall, North Andover’s skiers crushed both Masconomet and Newburyport to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Pappalardo in OT
Ryan Pappalardo scored his second goal of the game 2:25 into overtime, giving Salem a 3-2 victory over Londonderry on Wednesday. Sam Maietta added the other goal for the Blue Devils (4-0).
Bates heats up
Kaleb Bates hit three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points, but Salem fell to unbeaten Exeter 67-33.
