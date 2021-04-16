Salem rolls

Brandon Hebert had 11 kills and Matt McCloskey added 7 as Salem boys volleyball defeated Timberlane, 3-0.

High 5, Caroline

Caroline Daziel scored five times while Ali Lamphere and Abby Jowett added four each as Pinkerton dumped Salem, 19-2.

More Drouin

Red-hot Hunter Drouin pumped in five goals and Riley Spellman added three as defending state champ Pinkerton whipped Salem, 17-1.

Double Trouble

Emily Plante and Shea Callahan were double winners for Salem, which opened its spring track season with a non-scoring meet against Spaulding.

