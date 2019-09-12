Quite a comeback
Down 22-13 in set 4, Methuen rallied and then took the fifth set, 17-15, for a thrilling win over Lowell. Samantha Driend (13 kills, 6 aces), Kate McDonnell (25 assists) and Erin Smith (7 aces) led the way.
Agbo doubles up
Trailing Lawrence 1-0 at the half, Caleb Agbo scored twice in the second half and Ayoub Dakiri also scored for a 3-1 Methuen win. Santos Zelaya scored for LHS.
Breen’s breakaway winner
Charlie Breen stole the ball, sprinting in on a breakaway and scored early in the second half to give Windham a 1-0 win over Bishop Guertin.
Azevedo delivers
Haverhill beat Lowell, 12.5-7.5, behind Nick Azevedo, who won at No. 1 and was medalist with an even-par 35.
Sanborn takes thriller
Elinor Cotter ran in on a breakaway, made a move to beat a defender and scored the overtime game-winner to give Sanborn a 2-1 victory over Bow.
Izzi Giles made 20 saves and was “Awesome” in net according to coach Vicki Parady-Guay. Sanborn’s other goal was scored by Marianna D’Amelio, off a great pass from Krystiana Stefanile in the first half.
Home opening tie
Daller Ucles of Lawrence scored in the 66th minute to lift Northern Essex Community College to a 1-1 OT tie with CCRI. Salem’s Anthony Bellomo had 13 saves. It was NECC’s first home game “in over 25 years,” according to the school.
Streak is over
Pentucket beat North Reading 72-71 in an abbreviated seven-hole match for the team’s first win since 2017. Ava Spencer was the top Sachem with 18 points while Alex Satkus had 15.
Hillies roll
Tanner Van Cor and Aidan Robarts each scored twice as Haverhill pinned a 5-3 loss on Tewksbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.