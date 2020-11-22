End with a win
North Andover’s volleyball team ended its short season on a high note, sweeping Dracut to finish with a 3-2 record. Kendall Dowdie led the Knights in kills with 12 while Emma Bosco had 22 assists.
Merrimack postponed
Merrimack College women’s hockey team was supposed to open its season over the weekend with a home and away series with Providence but COVID concerns called both games off. The Lady Warriors will now open at home Friday against Northeastern
