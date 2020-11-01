Windham 2nd in D2
Sanborn sophomore Jared Khalil and Windham’s boys were the story Saturday at the Division 2 boys cross country meet at Derryfield Park.
Khalil finished third overall with a terrific time of 16:06 on the slick and challenging course, six seconds ahead of Windham rival Rohan Rai, who took fourth. But the Jaguars reached their goal of finishing second as a team behind national power Coe-Brown.
Jaguar junior Michael Killion had the race of his life to take sixth in 16:13, just a second behind Rai, while teammate Trey Gonzalez was 10th in 16:31.
For Sanborn, Tyson Khalil finished 17th as the top freshman in the race with a 16:48 while older brother Dylan was 20th.
In the Division 1 race, Concord was the easy winner with 28 points followed by Londonderry with a solid 50 points. The top local runner was Salem’s Jackson Mazejka in 27th.
Husson, Windham advances on PKs
In a matchup of Division 1 powers, unbeaten Windham took down fellow Manchester Central, 3-2, on penalty kicks. Sam Husson scored the sudden-death game-winner in the sixth round and was immediately swarmed by his teammates.
The quarterfinal playoff game was deadlocked at 1-1 through overtime with Owen Larouco tallying for the Jaguars in the first half and the Little Green tying it with five minutes left in regulation. Preston Neal had three saves prior to the PKs and shined late. The other PK goals were by the goalie Neal and Larouco. It was almost deja vu as Thursday the Windham girls beat Central on PKs. That also was 1-1 in regulation.
The Windham boys will play Hanover in the semis. It’s believed to be at Hanover Wednesday with the time TBA. Coach Mike Hachey said after, “The story was Neal coming up big in PKs and scoring, too. He’s our captain. Preston really set the tone. We beat a very good team. It took a lot of grit and will to win. I’m proud all-around.”
One interesting note was the play of Adam Burke. A key reserve, earlier in the day in the day he played for the football team vs. Londonderry.
Sanborn falls in quarters
Oyster River ousted Sanborn in the Division 2 quarterfinals, 4-1. For the Indians, Evan Burke had the goal, his fourth of the season, on Max Lussier’s sixth assist of the fall. Nate Talarico was busy in net with 17 saves.
