Langlois nets 3
Tommy Langlois had a hat trick and Aiden Gravell also scored as Windham defeated Bow 4-1. The Jaguars improved to 10-7 in New Hampshire.
Loss at .01
Salem’s hockey team tied Bishop Guertin with seven seconds left on a goal by Ryan Allard but Guertin got the game-winner with .01 left for a stunning 5-4 loss.
Madigan leads Brooks
Senior Molly Madigan of North Andover had five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 points on senior night at Brooks (16-8) ended the regular season with an 81-25 romp over St. Mark’s. Pairings will come out on Sunday for the NEPSAC playoffs.
Raining 3s
Darrel Yepdo sank four 3-pointers and former Central standout George Smith had three as Brooks whipped St. Mark’s 87-57. Brooks (21-2) had 11 trifectas overall.
OT eruption
Sanborn’s boys erupted for 19 points in overtime to surge past Kennett 70-54. Five players scored in double figures for the Indians (8-9).
Mills, Sorenson place
Central Catholic’s Evan Mills finished fourth with 3,231 points and teammate James Sorenson (3,152) came in fifth among 118 competitors in the state indoor pentathlon. Mills’ performance is 2nd all-time for Central.
Drouin nets ‘trick’
Mason Drouin scored a hat trick and Pinkerton overcame a 1-0 deficit by scoring all four goals in the third period in a 4-1 victory over Londonderry.
Playoff-bound
Daillion Johnson of Haverhill sank nine 3-pointers and poured in 31 points as Phillips Academy qualified for the NEPSAC tournament with a 74-51 victory over Deerfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.