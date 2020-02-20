Final Score

Knights make tourney
Freshman Ella Flanagan scored 15 points, classmate Hannah Martin and senior NorahConnors added 13 as North Andover’s girls defeated Lynn English 48-40 to qualify for the state tournament with a 10-10 record.
End with a win
Methuen’s boys hockey team ended its season on a high note, defeating Beverly 6-4. Owen Kneeland had a goal and two assists for the Rangers (8-9-1).
Ference leads way
Michael Ference scored 17 points and Salem’s boys used a 21-point third quarter for a big 53-51 win over a strong Concord club.
Double trouble
Grace Merry-Carreiro scored 16 and Madison Houghton added 15 as Sanborn’s girls edged Souhegan, 56-53.
Keegan lifts Lancers in OT
The Londonderry boys basketball team missed a pair of free throws with two seconds left to send its game with Timberlane into overtime, but the Lancers rallied behind 17 points from Cole Keegan to earn a 42-38 win in extra time.
Frustrating tie
Andover’s boys hockey had to settle for a 1-1 tie when St. John’s of Shrewsbury scored with 30 seconds left after a questionable penalty was called with a minute left to play. Tim Kobelski scored for the Warriors (9-9-2), who nevertheless qualified for the tournament.
Stefanini nets 4
Carly Stefanini scored four times and had two assists and Quin Healy and Maddie DiNardo both scored twice as Brooks’ girls romped past Groton 10-1.
