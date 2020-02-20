Final Score

Salem’s Michael Ference... Scores 17 points in win

Knights make tourney

Freshman Ella Flanagan scored 15 points, classmate Hannah Martin and senior NorahConnors added 13 as North Andover’s girls defeated Lynn English 48-40 to qualify for the state tournament with a 10-10 record.

End with a win

Methuen’s boys hockey team ended its season on a high note, defeating Beverly 6-4. Owen Kneeland had a goal and two assists for the Rangers (8-9-1).

Ference leads way

Michael Ference scored 17 points and Salem’s boys used a 21-point third quarter for a big 53-51 win over a strong Concord club.

Double trouble

Grace Merry-Carreiro scored 16 and Madison Houghton added 15 as Sanborn’s girls edged Souhegan, 56-53.

Keegan lifts Lancers in OT

The Londonderry boys basketball team missed a pair of free throws with two seconds left to send its game with Timberlane into overtime, but the Lancers rallied behind 17 points from Cole Keegan to earn a 42-38 win in extra time.

Frustrating tie

Andover’s boys hockey had to settle for a 1-1 tie when St. John’s of Shrewsbury scored with 30 seconds left after a questionable penalty was called with a minute left to play. Tim Kobelski scored for the Warriors (9-9-2), who nevertheless qualified for the tournament.

Stefanini nets 4

Carly Stefanini scored four times and had two assists and Quin Healy and Maddie DiNardo both scored twice as Brooks’ girls romped past Groton 10-1.

