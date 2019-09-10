Bates blasts 2OT winner
Alida Bates earned the free kick herself, then blasted a shot from just outside the 18 that got a bounce and found the back of the net, sending the Timberlane girls soccer team to a thrilling 2-1 double overtime win over Nashua North.
Dwyer dishes gem
Elinor Cotter got credit for the second goal of the game in Sanborn field hockey’s 2-0 win over John Stark, but it was freshman Olivia Dwyer who made the goal happen with a nice assist.
Hillies win opener
Haverhill’s swimming team opened its season with a victory for new coach Meghan Feran, 97-79 over Billerica. Freshman Jackie Story won two events and was on two winning relays and sophomore Carli Quinlan won the 50 freestyle and was also on the winning relays. Freshman Sophia Lundgren had a fine winning score of 187.30 in diving.
McCarthy does it again!
For the second game in a row, John McCarthy netted a pair of goals to lead the Central Catholic boys soccer team to two straight 2-1 wins. On Tuesday, McCarthy helped the Raiders take down Lawrence, which got its goal from Arodi Rodriguez.
Twice as nice
Austin Holland buried his second goal of the game, which ended up being the game winner, to lead Andover boys soccer to a 2-1 win over Haverhill. Aidan Robarts was the goal scorer for the Hillies.
Merrimack tops BU
Sophomore Stefano Pesenti totaled three points, the tandem of senior Mirko Nufi and junior Filippo Begliardi Ghidini netted one goal each and the Merrimack College men’s soccer team downed Boston University, 3-0, on the road Tuesday evening.
