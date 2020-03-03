Pelham coasts
Led by Derek Crowley and Drew Brown, with 20 points each, Pelham’s boys built a 25-point lead and coasted past Merrimack Valley, 76-63. There were 10 scorers for the Pythons (14-3).
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 12:40 am
