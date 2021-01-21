Schwalm wins again
North Andover’s Sydney Schwalm finished first in the North Shore League races for the second straight week, and teammate Jane Freund was second as the Knights won twice to improve to 4-0.
Shaw keeps scoring
Tatum Shaw topped 30 points for the third time in four games this winter, and the second time this week, scoring 35 points to lead Andover past Haverhill 67-53. Hillies freshman phenom Colleen Phiri continued to roll with 23 points.
Freshman leads way
Freshman Jasmine Becotte led the way with 14 points as Pelham improved to 4-0 with an easy 55-22 romp over Timberlane.
Pappalardo nets two
Defending Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year Ryan Pappalardo scored twice, including the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as Salem topped Pinkerton 4-2 on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.