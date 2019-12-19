Crowe hits buzzer-beater

Mitchell Crowe took an inbounds pass from Isaac Allen in the corner with 2.2 seconds left in the game and knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give Methuen a 63-60 overtime victory over Tewksbury.

Crowe scored a game-high 20 points, including six 3-pointers, while Allen and Kevin Garcia each chipped in with 13 points for the winners.

Dallion starts hot

Defending Eagle-Tribune MVP Dallion Johnson of Haverhill scored 30 points to lead Phillips Academy to a season-opening 80-73 overtime victory over Suffield Academy.

Tejada does it all

Noah Tejada scored 10 points and added seven rebound and seven assists to help Lawrence down Lowell Catholic 82-73. Angel Herrera added 14 points and Gabriel Zorrilla had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

 

 

