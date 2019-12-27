Hat trick for Pappalardo
Ryan Pappalardo tallied a hat trick to lead Salem past Windham 3-2 in the Tuscan Kitchen Blue Devil Classic. Owen Larouco and Bobby DiCicco each scored a goal for the Jaguars.
Roughan, Hillies keep rolling
Tourney MVP Zach Roughan made 29 saves for the shutout as Haverhill rolled past Shawsheen 4-0 in the Hillies Hockey Christmas Tournament championship game. Brendan Fitzgerald scored two goals for the Hillies, who have won three straight.
Brothers, Central surge into final
Michael Brothers made 31 saves to lead Central Catholic to a 2-1 victory over Pope Francis in the Pete Frates Invitational. Michael Dinges and Matt Lajoie each scored a goal for the Raiders, who will next face BC High in the Frates championship game on Saturday (2 p.m.)
Central (4-0-1) has already matched its win total for the entire 2018-19 season.
Dempsey’s record day
Sarah Dempsey exploded for 35 points, a new Windham school record according to coach Anne Haky, as the Jaguars topped Winnacunnet 58-47 in the Portsmouth Holiday Tournament.
Ventola erupts in win
Kyle Ventola scored 16 of his game-high 19 points in the first half as Timberlane cruised past Epping 69-30 in the Oyster River Christmas Tournament. The Owls allowed just 15 points total in the final three quarters.
Burgos: 5 trifectas
Angel Burgos drilled five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points as Haverhill overwhelmed Windham 79-40 in the Greater Lowell Christmas Tournament. Joey DaSilva scored 22 for the Jaguars.
Simonds, Makarow lead the way
Finleigh Simonds placed fourth in the freshman mile (5:18.13) to highlight Haverhill’s performance at the MSTCA Holiday Challenge. The boys and girls 4x800 each placed fifth, and Hayden Makarow was sixth in the 300 (36.74).
One-two punch
Trevor DeMinico poured in 21 points and Michael Ference added 20 as Salem cruised past Bedford, 72-62.
Youngsters key ‘Cats
Freshman Natalie Cintron had 16 points and sophomore Staci Krafton had 8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks as Whittier overpowered PMA 71-44. Shannon Colleyer scored 23 for PMA.
Astros win 1st
After two close setbacks, Pinkerton’s girls won their first game of the season, 48-39 over Cambridge Rindge & Latin, led by the 15 points of Avah Ingalls.
