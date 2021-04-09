Rubio sparks win
In a battle of two of the top Cape Ann League track powers, Pentucket edged North Reading 43-42 with Emily Rubio leading the way. She had a PR clear of 5-4 to win the high jump and was also second in the 600. Reese Gallant had a personal-best 6.9 to win the 55 meters.
‘Cats win twice
Whittier Tech’s volleyball team defeated Nashoba Tech in a doubleheader, 3-0 in both matches. Alyssa Habib led the Wildcats in digs twice.
Streak over
After winning the decisive third game three times in a row, Greater Lawrence fell in a fifth game to Shawsheen. Rob Calcano had 10 kills and a pair of blocks for the Reggies.
Bishop wins 3
Alex Bishop took first in the 55 hurdles and the high jump and was on the winning 4x400 relay team but that wasn’t enough as Pentucket’s boys fell to North Reading, 48-38.
