Pentucket girls relay breaks 21-year record
The Division 4 record in the 4x200 relay, set by a team from Hopkinton in 1999 (1:46.58), finally fell on Saturday when Pentucket’s Sabrina Campbell, Emily Rubio, Sage Smith and Syeira Campbell raced to first in a meet record time of 1:46.18. The quartet helped the Sachems take third overall as a team with 40 points, trailing just Nauset (51) and Melrose (49). Also for Pentucket, Madi Krohto broke her own school record and finished second in the high jump (5-6) — followed closely by Rubio in fourth (5-4) — and Rubio also added a second in the long jump (17-2).
Big day for Nugents
It was a great day for the Nugent family from Phillips Academy at the New England Prep wrestling tournament in Hartford. Freshman Colin Nugent finished third at 126 with his only loss coming to Belmont Hill star Jimmy Harrington and sister Marisol Nugent not only won her 144-pound weight class in the first-ever girls prep tournament but she was named Outstanding Wrestler.
Brooks holds on
Brooke Rogers scored twice, and Carly Stefanini dished out three assists as Brooks girls hockey hung on for a 4-3 win over St. George’s.
Brooks blowout
The top-ranked Brooks boys basketball team made a major statement against Rivers, the No. 2 team in the ISL standings, winning in a 72-49 blowout. Salem’s George Smith tied his season high with 24 points for Brooks (18-2), which led Rivers (17-4) by 19 at the half.
Devils finish strong
Salem’s wrestling team swept a tri-meet to cap a successful dual-meet season with a 21-6-2 record. Among those with two pins on the day was 195-pounder Tanner Morgano.
Windham wins 4
Windham’s wrestling team won four meets at the Cavalier Duals to finish their season at 16-10-1. Six different Jaguars were unbeaten on the day including 138-pounder Eric Carter.
