Shaw for 38
Andover beat Haverhill, 62-50, as Tatum Shaw erupted for 38 points, one of the top outputs in the area in years. Haverhill’s Colleen Phiri tossed in 23 points.
Dunne Deal
Pinkerton beat Salem, 54-47, to improve to 2-0 and equal last year’s win total. Justin Dunne had 25 points and 7 blocks and freshman Drew Brander 10 assists for PA. Kaleb Bates, Ryan Pacy and Jacob Bennett were all in double figures for Salem.
Defensive Whizzes
In a 53-20 win over North Andover, Central led 25-2 at the half behind terrific defense from Lily Angluin and Claudia Porto. Ashley Dinges had a game-high 15 points.
Cammann takes off
Junior Aidan Cammann erupted for 28 points to pace unbeaten Andover (3-0) over Haverhill, 57-50. Angel Burgos has 15 for the Hillies.
DaSilva erupts
Timberlane raced to an 18-3 lead, but Windham caught fire from deep with 16 treys in a 78-62 comeback win. The Jags (1-0) scored 32 in the second quarter including seven 3s. Joey DaSilva (32 points, 7 3s) and Jack St. Hilaire (19, 5 3s) led the way. Timberlane’s Luke Surprenant had 19 and six trifectas.
Druding rules
Sophomore Abby Druding won three events and was the all-around winner as Pelham defeated Timberlane 122.45-117.25.
Raiders win 1st
Central Catholic’s boys won their first game of the season, 67-47 over North Andover. Xavier McKenzie led the way with 19 points while Nate Godin added 15 and freshman Joey Hart chipped in with 14.
HPNA breaks ice
HPNA got out fast with four goals in the first period to win its first game of the season, 6-3 over Central Catholic. Kaitlyn Bush had a hat trick in the win while Maive Hurley had three goals for Central
