Hillies now 10-0
Haverhill rebounded from a first set loss to defeat Billerica 3-1 to remain unbeaten (10-0). Jada Burdier was huge with 20 kills, sister Kya had 30 assists and Shiloh Osmer had 33 digs and six aces.
Happy Holliday
Rachel Holliday led a balanced attack with eight kills as Central Catholic defeated Billerica in volleyball to improve to 6-2.
Mighty McDevitt
Matt McDevitt continued to run well, finishing first at Lawrence to pace North Andover to a 20-36 victory over Central Catholic. Freshman teammate Luke McGillivray was runner-up.
