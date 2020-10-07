Jags on a roll
The Windham boys soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 5-1 victory over Timberlane and a 4-1 win over Pinkerton. Against Timberlane, five players scored for the Jaguars, who have outscored their opponents 16-2.
Owls still unbeaten
Timberlane’s girls soccer team edged Londonderry 1-0 to improve to 5-0 on the year — its best start in at least 15 years according to coach Jeff Baumann. Sophomore Sophia Keogh scored the lone goal, which was her fifth of the season.
Owl golfers finish strong
Timberlane’s golfers ended its regular season with a flourish, defeating both Pinkerton and Concord to wind up with a 16-4 record. Jack Pepin and Zach Diamond both had 38s for the Owls to lead the way.
Smith in OT
Junior Corrie Smith scored off a Melanie Kurman corner in overtime as Salem girls soccer edged Merrimack 5-4. Talented freshman Charlotte Hinchey scored her second hat trick of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.