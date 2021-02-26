Astros hold on
Avah Ingalls scored 13 points, Alli Ingalls 8 and Rebecca Farnum 8 as Pinkerton tripped Windham, 46-36. Sarah Dempsey had 19 in defeat.
Super Sanborn
Ellen McGough (23 points) and Madison Houghton (19 points) carried Sanborn to a 54-49 win over Pelham. Houghton also starred on defense. Tallie Carney (18 points) and Ashlyn Walsh (12) led the Pythons.
200th win for Salem’s Oliver
It wasn’t easy but Salem got the 200th win for its popular coach Ricky Oliver. He entered the season with 199 wins but the rebuilding Blue Devils (1-11) have struggled. But yesterday they broke they put it all together in downing ConVal 44-31. Sydney Emerson and Arianna Lakos each had 11 points in Oliver’s milestone victory.
Bounce-back win
Pelham’s boys (13-1) avenged their only loss with a 63-56 win over Sanborn. The Pythons were led by Jake Dumont who stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals to lead the Pythons. Sophomore Jake Cawthron had a career-high 10 points to go along with 8 rebounds.
Commented
