Reversal for Warriors
Andover got quick revenge for its loss Saturday in the finals of the Hillie duals, tripping Lawrence 40-30. That gave the Warriors (21-3) a school record 21 wins and clinched a tie for the MVC Division 2 title. Key wins for the Warriors were by Theo Krueger at 126, Connor Sheehan at 182 and heavyweight AJ Heidtke, who avenged a personal loss with a 10-0 major decision.
Double hat trick
Joseph Bodenrader and Ryan Pappalardo each notched a hat trick as Salem rolled past Nashua North 8-2.
Astros edge Jags
Jesse Ames scored a team-high 15 points to lead Pinkerton to a 41-33 victory over Windham. Sarah Dempsey scored 16 points for the Jaguars.
Freund takes second
North Andover’s Jane Freund placed second overall (48.03) to lead the Scarlet Knights to a third-place finish as a team at the North Shore Ski League Championship.
Dillon acts fast
Beau Dillon scored a pin in 0:08 at 220 pounds, and Salem edged Windham 36-30.
5-point night
Anton Pace and Leo Byers each scored twice and Andover pounded Acton-Boxboro, 10-2. Pace also added three assists. J.J. Quill (9 saves) and Liam Blake (11 saves) split the goalie duties.
Couture’s effort for naught
Anthony Couture scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but Whittier dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker to Greater Lowell, 61-59.
O’Brien nets two
Haverhill’s Matt O’Brien scored two goals for Malden Catholic in a 4-1 win over Central Catholic.
