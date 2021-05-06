Home run duo
Freshman Adi Runge had two home runs and drove in five runs and Alexandra Foote had a homer and four RBIs as Pinkerton ripped Nashua North 21-0. Emma Hodgkins threw a two-hitter, striking out eight in five innings.
Jags stay unbeaten
Windham’s volleyball team outlasted Salem 32-30 in the first game and then went on for a 3-1 victory to remain unbeaten at 7-0. Jeff Draper had 15 kills and Jared Stivala had nine kills and four blocks while Kyle Gschwend had 28 assists. Matt McCloskey had a huge game for Salem with 21 kills, 5 blocks and 11 digs.
Four apiece
Hunter Drouin and Mason Barbone both scored four goals as Pinkerton blast Nashua North 18-2.
Late game-winner
Ethan Gerry scored with 1:19 left in the game to boost Timberlane over Oyster River, 10-9. Eric George had four goals for the Owls.go up 10-9.
