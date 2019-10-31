ANDOVER — Michael Slayton, at long last, feels totally healthy.
The back injuries, which cost him nearly two full football seasons, are no longer an issue. And now that his pain is gone, the Andover High senior quad-captain is free to inflict maximum punishment on any opponent in his path.
“I love taking on the big lineman and tackling the big, strong running backs and quarterbacks,” he said. “On offense or defense, if someone is in my way, I’m going to try to go right through them. It was heartbreaking missing most of last year. But I’ve felt great ever since.”
After a stress fracture in his back limited him to just the final three games of 2018, the same injury that caused him to miss his entire freshman season, Slayton has delivered a dominant final high school campaign.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker leads Andover in total tackles (74), solo tackles (44) and tackles for loss (7.5) this fall. He’s also tied for the team lead with two interceptions for a defense that has surrendered just 21 points during a three-game winning streak.
His masterpiece was a whopping 17 tackles in a 28-0 win — the Golden Warriors’ first shutout since the 2014 season — over Methuen, the same team they will host on Saturday (2:15 p.m.) in the Division 1 North first round.
“He was incredible that day,” said Andover coach E.J. Perry. “Slayton is a player that wants to play football at the highest level. Colleges like Bryant and Brown are very interested. He’s a stalwart for us on both defense and offense.”
While defense is his signature, Slayton has also turned into a dangerous weapon as an H-back/tight end hybrid. He leads Andover in receiving yards (351, seventh in The Eagle-Tribune area) and touchdown catches (4) and his 20 receptions are one off the team-high.
He caught six passes for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s win over Lowell, including the 17-yard grab that set up Michael Brown’s game-winning TD run.
“I love offense,” said Slayton, who takes two AP classes and scored a 1,310 on the SATs. “Growing up, I was more of an offensive player. But I really love defense. I love to hit. You can’t think too much. You have to go with your instincts.”
BACK TROUBLES
Slayton’s breakout comes after years limited by back injuries.
As a freshman, Slayton spent the preseason with the varsity team, playing with the likes of stars E.J. Perry IV and Cedric Gillette. But the youngster’s stay was short-lived.
“I was diagnosed with a stress fracture in my back,” he remembered. “I went to the doctor and he told me I had to wear a back brace for eight weeks, then recover after that. It was tough. I really wanted to see what I could do with the big guys.”
Slayton returned as a sophomore, and as a starting linebacker made 39 tackles and a sack. He hoped to continue that momentum into 2018, but his back problems returned.
“I had another stress fracture in my back from the wear-and-tear of baseball season,” he said. “It was really rough. I went to a lot of physical therapy, and did as much lifting as a I could with a back brace on. I was glad when I could come back.”
In three games at the end of last season, he made 25 tackles, including seven on Thanksgiving Day against eventual Division 2 state champ North Andover.
SENIOR STAR
Slayton set the tone for his final high school season early.
“Against Franklin, I blitzed up the middle, and right when the running back got the ball I lit him up,” he said. “It caused a fumble and we recovered. It was awesome.”
Slayton has been all over the field this fall. He made 10 tackles against Lowell, nine in a win over Haverhill, 11 in the opener against Wayne Valley and has two more eight-tackle games.
“He has brought everything to this team,” said Perry. “Him and the rest of the senior class have brought us back to where we want to be. He’s intense, he’s tough, and he brings everything we need on both sides of the ball.”
Slayton now hopes to lead Andover to its first postseason victory since advancing to the Division 1 North title game in 2016.
“We’re so excited,” he said. “We have a home game, a great seed and we played really well the last time we played Methuen. We knew from the beginning of the season we had a very good team. And now we are having a great season.”
Family of golden warriors
Michael Slayton —a member of the Andover varsity football, basketball and baseball teams — is the latest in a long line of Golden Warriors.
Both of his parents, dad Rob Slayton and mom Lisa (Aiello) Slayton graduated from Andover High in 1983. Lisa was a cheerleader and Rob played football before suffering a knee injury.
Who was their classmate? None other than current Golden Warriors head football coach E.J. Perry.
Lisa’s brother, Lawrence Aiello (AHS ‘86), was also an Andover football captain.
