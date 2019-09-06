Lowell – Going into the bottom of the 10th inning, the Lowell Spinners, were tied with the Batavia Muckdogs, 3-3.
The Muckdogs loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th and up stepped Joe Davis, the hero from the night before. Davis took the third pitch he saw and grounded it to Dalvy Rosario who went home with the ball and threw it away from his catcher, giving the Spinners the 4-3 victory.
Batavia got on the board in the top of the first inning when J.D. Orr scored on a double by Troy Johnston, but Lowell got the run back in the bottom half of the first when Davis singled home Jaxx Groshans.
The Spinners took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Roldani Baldwin singled home Davis and the Muckdogs tied it again in the top of the sixth when Nic Ready doubled home Johnston.
After Batavia took the lead in the same frame on a wild pitch, Lowell tied it up on an RBI double by Stephen Scott.
With the win, Lowell will face-off with Brooklyn in the New York Penn-League Finals. Game One will be at LeLacheur Park on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.
Games two and three will be at MCU Park, first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.
