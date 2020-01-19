First place on the line when Merrimack men face Saint Francis

NORTH ANDOVER — There will be a battle for sole ownership of first place in the Northeast Conference standings on Monday, when the Merrimack College men’s basketball team brings its 5-1 league record to Saint Francis University — which also sports a 5-1 league record — and Degol Arena.
The Warriors carry a four-game winning streak into Monday’s matchup, while the Red Flash own the league’s top overall record (12-5), winning 10 of their last 11 and five in a row.
Merrimack and Saint Francis will play for the first time in program history on Monday afternoon (4 p.m.)
After dropping its NEC opener, Saint Francis has won its last five league games, It employs two of the NEC’s top-five scorers in Isaiah Blackmon (17.4 ppg) and Keith Braxton (16.7 ppg). As a team they rank second in scoring offense, first in field-goal percentage and are tied for first in 3-point percentage.
Merrimack College freshman Mykel Derring has turned up his shooting in NEC play. He leads Merrimack in 3-pointers made (13) and 3-point percentage (.419) on the road, and won NEC Rookie of the Week.
Led by the nation’s leader in steals in Juvaris Hayes (70), the Warriors’ defense leads the conference in turnover margin (+5.6) and steals per game (10.4), averaging three more steals than any other team. Merrimack also has the league’s best scoring defense at 61.1 points per game.
With six helpers against Boston University on Dec. 29, Juvaris Hayes surpassed Darren Duncan as the program’s all-time assists leader. Hayes enters Monday with 859 career helpers.
Senior Idris Joyner has been Merrimack’s top scorer in conference play, averaging nearly 12 points per game. He scored a career-high 16 points against Bryant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.