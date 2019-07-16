MANCHESTER — One night after shutting out the Portland Sea Dogs, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats were given a taste of their own medicine, suffering a 4-0 loss on Tuesday.
The Fisher Cats mustered just four hits, one apiece for Logan Warmoth, Chad Spanberger, Brock Lundquist and Josh Palacios. They left seven runners on base and weren't able to push any across the plate.
Meanwhile, the Sea Dogs scored once in the second, then again in the sixth, and added two in the eighth. New Hampshire's Hector Perez pitched well, going six innings, allowing four hits and two runs, only one of which was earned, but picked up the loss.
The two teams square off again at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday in the decisive contest of the three-game series.
