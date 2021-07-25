MANCHESTER, N.H. -- New Hampshire’s bullpen combined to toss 5.2 scoreless innings but Reading used a six-run fourth inning to beat the Fisher Cats 6-0 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Relievers Mike Ellenbest (2.2 IP), Graham Spraker (2 IP), and Fitz Stadler (1 IP) held Reading scoreless. Luis Quiñones (L, 0-1), making his Double-A debut, tossed three hitless innings before running into trouble in the fourth.
The four pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, but did allow six walks, including four in the decisive fourth inning.
Reading (29-42) sent eleven batters to the plate in the fourth.
In Friday's game, Austin Martin scored three runs and Casey Lawrence tossed five shutout innings as the Fisher Cats beat the Fightin Phils 5-4 at Delta Dental Stadium.
Martin, the Blue Jays first-round pick from a year ago, finished 2-for-2 with two walks. He now leads the Double-A Northeast League in on-base percentage.
Lawrence (W, 1-0), who is the all-time wins leader in Fisher Cats (30-36) history, allowed just two hits and two walks over his five frames. He now has 25 career victories with New Hampshire.
