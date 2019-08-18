MANCHESTER, N.H. — Behind a three-run homer from Riley Adams, and a season-high 18 hits, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats blew out the Portland Sea Dogs 10-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Kevin Smith gave the Fisher Cats the lead with a three-run double. Christian Williams followed with another two-bagger to the center field wall to make it 4-1. Logan Warmoth chipped in with a two-run double.
Eight different Fisher Cats had hits, including three from Chad Spanberger, Williams and Cullen Large, who extended his hitting streak to seven games.
Starter Thomas Hatch finished after six innings, holding Portland to three hits.
The Fisher Cats open a three-game series on Monday night in Trenton at 7 p.m.
Spinners roll to win
LOWELL — The Lowell Spinners started red hot, and cruised to a 7-3 win over the Connecticut Tigers.
With the win, the Spinners increased their lead in the division to 3.5 games and lowered their magic number to clinch the division to 11 games with 13 left to play.
The Spinners took the lead in the second on an two-run single by Luke Bandy. Antoni Flores kept it going with an RBI single.
Cameron Cannon put the nail in the coffin early with a two-run double that scored Gilberto Jimenez and Bandy.
The Spinners and Tigers are back in action on Monday night for the rubber match of the three-game set. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
