MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats had no answer for a rampant Portland Sea Dogs offense on Wednesday, falling, 10-4, in the decisive third game of the series.
The Sea Dogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then scored five in the fifth to take an 8-0 advantage. New Hampshire put together four runs across the final four innings, but another two in the ninth only ensured Portland wouldn’t be caught.
Forrest Wall and Christian Williams were standouts at the plate for the Fisher Cats, both going 2 for 4. Wall scored two runs and drew a walk, while Williams had one of the team’s three RBIs.
Starter Yennsy Diaz took the loss, going 4.1 innings, allowing eight runs on four hits and six walks.
The Fisher Cats have lost four of their last five contests, and will look to right the ship at Reading at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.
Two nights off for Spinners
After a day off on Tuesday, the weather granted the Lowell Spinners another day of rest on Wednesday, as their game at Tri-City was postponed. The Spinners will now play a double-header at Tri-City on Thursday, with the first game at 5 p.m. and the second one to follow.
