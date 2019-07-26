MANCHESTER — It took a little while, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats finally got the bats going in the seventh inning of Friday's game against Reading, and it paid off.
With the game tied, 1-1, the Fisher Cats exploded for four runs and shut the door from there, topping the Fightin Phils, 5-1.
Chad Spanberger's groundout gave the Fisher Cats a 2-1 lead, then Brock Lundquist stepped up with the bases loaded, delivering a single that brought in three runs. Lundquist was 2 for 4 with a run scored as well, while Kevin Smith went 3 for 4.
Hector Perez picked up the win, tossing seven strong innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out four. Brad Wilson and Jackson McClelland each went an inning to finish up the contest.
New Hampshire and Reading continue their four-game series with a double-header, starting at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday.
SPINNERS TAKE TWO
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Neither offered much room to breathe, but the Lowell Spinners were victorious in both games of a Friday doubleheader, beating the Staten Island Yankees, 3-2 in the first and 5-4 in the second.
In the first game, the Spinners fell behind, 1-0, in the first, but all they needed was a three-run third to take the lead they wouldn't give up. A two-run home run by Kervin Suarez turned the game in Lowell's favor, before Alex Erro drew a walk to force in what would eventually be the winning run.
Staten Island got one in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't push across another. Yusniel Padron-Artilles got the win for Lowell, going six innings and striking out five while allowing just five hits and one run.
The Yankees took another early lead, going up, 3-0, in the first inning of the second contest, but Lowell answered with three in the third and one apiece in the fourth and fifth innings. Staten Island threatened and scored once in its last ups, but once again failed to fully come back.
Cameron Cannon went 1 for 3 with a solo home run, while Joe Davis, Wil Dalton and Jonathan Diaz all had two-hit games. Brendan Cellucci got the win in one inning of work, while Ryan Fernandez picked up a two-inning save.
Lowell and Staten Island reconvene at 7 p.m. on Saturday for the third of a four-game series.
