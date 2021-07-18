Hartford, CT – Chris Bec went 2-for-4 and doubled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, but the Hartford Yard Goats rallied in the bottom of the frame for a 7-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday night at Dunkin Donuts Park.
Sean Bouchard hit a three-run homer off Mike Ellenbest (L, 1-3) to give Hartford (20-44) the walk-off win.
In Friday's matchup, Kevin Vicuña went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI as the Fisher Cats rallied for a 5-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Vicuña singled in the fourth inning to drive in a run to make it 1-1. In the top of the eighth, after a single by Jordan Groshans and a Vinny Capra walk, Vicuña hit his first homer of the season, a three-run shot to put New Hampshire in front 4-2. Demi Orimoloye then followed with his first home run of the year for a 5-2 lead.
Five pitchers for New Hampshire combined to hold the Yard Goats to six hits. Reilly Hovis (5 IP, 0 ER), Will McAffer, Graham Spraker, Jon Harris, and Kyle Johnston all worked in the game.
The Fisher Cats (27-34) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Kevin Vicuña singled and Demi Orimoloye ripped a two-run homer, his second longball in two nights.
