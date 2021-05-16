MANCHESTER -- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead, but the Somerset Patriots rallied with three in the eighth to earn a 5-3 win Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Oswaldo Cabrera homered to lead off the top of the eighth inning and tied the game at 3-3. Hoy Jun Park walked and Dermis Garcia followed with a home run to give Somerset a 5-3 advantage.
New Hampshire broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning. After consecutive walks to Nick Podkul and Kevin Vicuna, Austin Martin rolled a single into left field to make it 1-0.
Somerset moved in front in the top of the sixth inning with a pair of runs. Max Burt singled and scored on a double by Matt Pita. Oswaldo Cabrera beat out an infield single as Pita scored.
The Fisher Cats loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, and took a 3-2 lead after Samad Taylor was hit by pitch and Nick Podkul came through with a sacrifice fly.
Fisher Cats starter Zach Logue did not allow a hit until one out in the fifth inning, a single by Isaiah Gilliam. He left after 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and two runs. He did not walk a batter and matched a season-high with eight strikeouts.
Andrew McInvale offered 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. Mike Ellenbest (L, 0-1) suffered the loss. Sam Ryan set down Somerset in order in his Double-A debut in the ninth inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.