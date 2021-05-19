MANCHESTER -- Gabriel Moreno ripped a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to tie the game at 6-6, but the Portland Sea Dogs hit a pair of homers in the eighth inning and went on to a 12-6 win in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
New Hampshire (5-8) batted around in the seventh inning to rally from down 6-2.
Portland (8-5) responded with five in the eighth: a three-run homer by Joey Meneses and a two-run shot by Ryan Fitzgerald.
The Fisher Cats struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Portland (8-5) scored six unanswered runs over four consecutive innings starting with a pair in the top of the fourth against New Hampshire starter Elvis Luciano. Roldani Baldwin, Pedro Castellanos, and Jhonny Pereda all had RBI hits.
The series with Portland continues on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. The Sea Dogs series continues through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.