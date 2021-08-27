MANCHESTER -- Tanner Kirwer went 3 for 5 including an inside-the-park home run, and Ryan Gold and Demi Orimoloye also went deep as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rolled past Binghamton 10-3 on Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium.
Nick Fraze allowed one run in five innings to earn his first win since joining the Fisher Cats (46-48). He allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out four.
Gold’s home run in the second inning was his first since joining the Fisher Cats, and gave his team an early 4-1 lead. Orimoloye homered in the fifth as the lead grew to 9-1.
Binghamton outfielder Carlos Rincon homered in the ninth.
Six different New Hampshire batters had at least two hits, part of a 15-hit attack. Eight of the nine starters drove in at least one run.
The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies continue the series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. It will be Wrestling Night with a Sumo Bobble Belly Giveaway presented by Northeast Delta Dental.
