BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Sunday’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at a date to be determined.
The Fisher Cats head to Hartford to take on the Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) in a six-game series at Dunkin’ Donuts Park from Tuesday to Sunday. The team returns home on Tuesday, July 20 to host the Reading Fightin’ Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) in a six-game set at Delta Dental Stadium.
