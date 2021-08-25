MANCHESTER, N.H. — Despite a late comeback effort, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-5 at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday.
The Fisher Cats tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first, when Samad Taylor scored on a fielder’s choice. After Binghamton made it 3-1, New Hampshire’s Chris Bec scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-2. The Fisher Cats cut the lead to 6-3 in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Vinny Capra.
Trailing 7-3, New Hampshire scored runs on a single by Chavez Young and a sacrifice fly by LJ Talley made it 7-5. The Fisher Cats brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but could not tie it.
The series with Binghamton continues on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Nick Fraze (0-0, 5.00 ERA) is scheduled to start the game for the Fisher Cats against RHP Justin Lasko (1-1, 1.64 ERA).
PINKERTON GOLF TAKES SECOND
Pinkerton golf opened its season by playing second in a quad-meet. The Astros finished with a 199, besting Bishop Guertin (229) and Merrimack (255) but falling to Bedford (189).
Leading Pinkerton were Julianna Megan (37), Jeremy Burke (39) and Robbie DeFeo (40).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.